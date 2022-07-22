Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 470,243 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

