Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Kineko has a market capitalization of $258,666.79 and $1,571.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032619 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
