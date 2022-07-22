Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 430,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

