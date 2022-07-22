Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,138,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,349,652 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

