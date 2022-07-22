Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.29) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($83.84) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.67) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €45.14 ($45.60) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($58.45) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($82.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.40.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

