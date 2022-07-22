KIWIGO (KGO) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. KIWIGO has a market cap of $582,724.24 and approximately $14,258.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00391901 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014872 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001705 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032736 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.