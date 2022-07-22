KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. 31,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.