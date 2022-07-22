KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $5,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tellurian by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 886,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 96,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,582,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.