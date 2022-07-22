KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,255 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

NYSE KO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. 83,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,420,069. The company has a market cap of $267.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

