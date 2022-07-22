KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 4.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,701,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 78.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 156,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.