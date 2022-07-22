KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,760 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises approximately 2.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 14.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 102.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 224,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

