Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.