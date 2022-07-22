Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,920. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97.

