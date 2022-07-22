Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,686. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

