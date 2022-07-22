Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,686. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.
FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
