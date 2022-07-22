Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.47. 8,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.