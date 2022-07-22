Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 8,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,129. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

