KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.69). 5,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.92. The firm has a market cap of £20.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

