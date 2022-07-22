Kurrent (KURT) Price Up 203.9% This Week

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 165.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Kurrent has a total market cap of $114,169.21 and approximately $117.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kurrent has traded 203.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kurrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kurrent

Kurrent (KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com.

Buying and Selling Kurrent

According to CryptoCompare, “Kurrent is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses zero knowledge proofs to provide anonymous transactions. It's the first zk cryptocurrency to add random bonus blocks in order to create a fun mining enviroment. Kurrent uses the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kurrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kurrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

