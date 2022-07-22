LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 10,849 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $162.81. 13,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.45.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.



