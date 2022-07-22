LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.52. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

About Amgen

Get Rating

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

