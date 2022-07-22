LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,780. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.