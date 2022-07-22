LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,882. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

