LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.