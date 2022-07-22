LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 53,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 685,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,313. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.