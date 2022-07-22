LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $4,502,345 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.57. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.57. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

