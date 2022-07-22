LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 340.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342,612. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

