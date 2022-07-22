LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.00. 32,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,740. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $237.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

