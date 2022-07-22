LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $148.24. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

