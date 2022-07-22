LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 16,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.