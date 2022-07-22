LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 444 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $148.62. 17,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,238.92 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

