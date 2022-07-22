Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at 10.07 on Friday.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.