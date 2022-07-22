Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $27,155.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

