Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading 15% Higher

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 15,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 3,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.
Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.
