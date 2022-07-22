Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading 15% Higher

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 15,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 3,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.