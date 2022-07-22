Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.70 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

