Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
