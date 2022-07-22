Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.50%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

