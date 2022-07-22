Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 13.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

