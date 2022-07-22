Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
LCI stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
