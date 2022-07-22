Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

