Lendefi Market Cap Tops $175,841.60 (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Lendefi has a market cap of $175,841.60 and $152.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

