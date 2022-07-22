Lendingblock (LND) Market Cap Hits $587,043.28

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $587,043.28 and approximately $6,886.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.85 or 0.99969790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

