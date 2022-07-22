Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

