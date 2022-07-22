Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.29 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 12,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,646,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

