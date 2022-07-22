Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

