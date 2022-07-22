Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Dividend of $0.74

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7444 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.96. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

