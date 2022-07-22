Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,284. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

