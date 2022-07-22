Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 1,425,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,672,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

