Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 42,663 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.83. 57,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

