Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $3.01 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,174,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 901.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. 147,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

