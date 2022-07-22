Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 185,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

