Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

